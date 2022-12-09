The Sunderland Empire.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for internal works to the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building.

This includes removing the theatre’s existing stalls bar and the fitting out of a new bar, as well as relocating a DDA compliant washroom.

The plans have been submitted by the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), which operates the Empire, along with several supporting documents.

A design and access statement notes the plans would deliver a “new bar, finishes, furniture and fittings to achieve a much higher quality finish in keeping with many [of ATG’s] other theatres”.

The colour scheme is also expected to match the Empire Theatre’s recently-refurbished ‘foyer bar’ and would boast a “much darker, richer and atmospheric [colour scheme] than the existing room.”

The new bar would also be reduced in size to “better aid circulation around the space and into the stalls” with an aim of “increasing operational efficiency”.

The design and access statement added: “One key element is to significantly reduce the footprint of the bar, as this causes problems during incoming and interval, by creating a pinch point between access to/from the auditorium, other front of house spaces and the foyer bar at the front of the building”.

If approved, the new bar proposals from ATG would incorporate historic items currently in storage, such as stained glass windows, to “add to the heritage of the space”.

Elsewhere, access and disability requirements would be designed into the new bar space with a ‘hearing enhancement system’, a counter with two heights and the relocation of a DDA washroom to improve access and queuing.

Additional seating is also proposed for the stalls bar area as a result of plans to reduce the existing bar size.

A heritage statement submitted with the planning application notes the proposed works are “lightweight and reversible” and would “sustain the significance” of the listed Empire Theatre building.

The heritage statement added: “Most importantly [the works] will improve its operation as a working theatre through restoration and adaption for the benefit of the nation.”

A decision on the listed building consent application is expected to be made next year once a period of council consultation has concluded.