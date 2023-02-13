Pupils from Northern Star Theatre Arts will return to the Empire for their musical showcase, A Night with the Stars, taking place on Wednesday, February 22.

One of the largest children’s theatre schools in the area, delivering classes in dance, singing and drama, the school is based at the Performance Academy at

Bede College.

Northern Star Performing Arts students who will be performing on stage at the Sunderland Empire.

Principal Geri Feeney said: “Last year’s show was our first since the pandemic and the focus was on giving our students the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience again.

"This year is a real celebration of our students’ talent and commitment and also a tribute to the classics of musical theatre. My staff and the incredible young people that we teach are incredibly excited to take to the stage once more.

"To be able see our students in the limelight of our beautiful hometown professional theatre is wonderful and an experience they will never forget.”

Limited tickets remain for the performance which commences at 7pm during half term.