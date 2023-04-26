How to sign up for free youth theatre sessions at Live Theatre Sunderland

The new term kicks off during the first week in May, with the deadline for applications coming up fast on Friday, April 28.

Developed by Live Theatre in Newcastle, which has been running the region’s largest free theatre and drama programme for young people in the North East for almost 25 years, the Youth Theatre team launched its Sunderland incarnation in September 2022 with ambitions to replicate its long-running Tyneside success, on Wearside.

The free sessions, which are open to 10-14 year olds, are led by industry professionals and take place on Wednesday evenings from 5pm to 7pm at The Fire Station arts venue in the city centre.

Live Theatre Sunderland is recruiting new members

Helen Green, children and young people’s lead at Live Theatre, said: “As we know from our long-running Youth Theatre programme in Newcastle, this is a really wonderful opportunity for young people to have fun, explore their creativity, grow their confidence and make new friends.”

Throughout the eight-week term, Youth Theatre members will explore lots of different avenues of theatre making including devising stories, learning basic stage craft, role play, improvisation and playing lots of drama games.

There will also be opportunities to develop and create pieces for showcase performances – the most recent, Add To Playlist, sold out two shows at Live Theatre, Newcastle, in early April.

Helen said: “The skills that our Youth Theatre members develop during the sessions can be useful in so many ways.

“Of course there are those who go on to become professional performers and theatre makers, which is great, but when we have our reunions, it’s brilliant to hear from those who have gone on to succeed in different professions, but talk so fondly about how their time in Youth Theatre helped them to develop their confidence and creativity.”

There are currently 164 young people enrolled in Live’s Newcastle Youth Theatre and it is hoped that by establishing a programme in Sunderland, more young people across Wearside the region will embrace the opportunity to become part of Live Youth Theatre’s success story.

