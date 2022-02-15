How long is Beauty and the Beast at the Sunderland Empire? Dates and ticket information for the production's remaining shows
The performance has already been wowing audiences in the city centre for weeks.
Since it arrived at Sunderland’s Empire Theatre in January, crowds have flocked to the High Street West site to see Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
But how much longer have theatre goers got to experience one of the most famous Disney stories of all time on stage?
The show has a month-long residency at the theatre, with opening night occurring on Thursday January 20 and the curtain falling for the final time on Saturday February 19.
But if you are yet to see the production, there is no need to worry as tickets remain available throughout the show’s final week.
With the exception of Thursday 17 February, there are two shows each day up to and including the final day and all shows still have tickets available, although most shows only have single seats available.
All evening shows throughout the final week only have single individual seats available, meaning anyone wanting to visit as part of a group will need to rely on the earlier showings.
Each showing throughout the week has tickets remaining from £20, but the Friday evening show and both Saturday shows’ tickets start from £25.
Following the stint in Sunderland, the show will move on to Birmingham as part of a UK tour before heading to Manchester, London and Dublin.
The next show to be put on at the theatre will be Dreamgirls, which begins shows on February 23 and will remain in Sunderland until March 5.