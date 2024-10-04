Don't tell him Pike! Dad's Army is marching to Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a treat in store for Dad’s Army fans when three new episodes of the classic sitcom come to The Fire Station on Wednesday, October 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad's Army comes to The Fire Station on Wednesday, October 30. | 3rd party

The Dad's Army Radio Show brings three episodes to Sunderland with two actors, two microphones, over 25 characters and a lot of sound effects bringing the beloved BBC comedy series to life.

The show will see three episodes of the popular sitcom, adapted for radio for the first time, lovingly enacted on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will enjoy iconic episodes live on stage complete with sound effects, vintage music and all their favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases.

The original television episodes newly adapted for The Dad’s Army Radio Show 2024 national tour are:

The Love of Three Oranges: A church bazaar is organised for the “Comforts for the Troops Fund”. Hodges intends to auction three oranges and Captain Mainwaring is determined to get hold of one for Mrs Mainwaring.

The Miser’s Hoard: When Frazer is revealed to have a secret stash of gold sovereigns, Mainwaring believes he must hand them over for safekeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Making of Private Pike: Pike borrows Mainwaring’s staff car to drive his new girlfriend to the cinema in Eastgate. On the way back, and nine miles from Walmington, however, it runs out of petrol.

Since its first performance in 2017, the critically acclaimed show has played to over 100 theatres across the UK.

The show is dedicated to the memory of Ian Lavender, who played Private Pike and was the last surviving member of the original Dad’s Army cast. He passed away earlier this year.

The show stars David Benson and Jack Lane, both of whom have previously appeared in As seen on Dad's Army: The Animations on UKTV Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dad's Army Radio Show transports lifelong fans right back to Walmington-on-Sea.

Annie Runham, Programme and Event manager at The Fire Station, said: “Dad’s Army truly is a national treasure, and it’s a real joy to see new episodes adapted for the stage for all to enjoy.

“The writing is timeless and still as funny today as it was when the show originally aired. Combine that with the incredible performances these two actors put in, and you’re in for a real treat.”

Tickets are £18-£23 at www.thefirestation.org.uk.