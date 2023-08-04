And like many of Dahl’s tales, Charlie Bucket’s adventure into Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination sticks with me still. I remember being utterly heartbroken as Charlie opened his birthday chocolate bar and … nothing. Then as ecstatic as Grandpa Joe when he eventually found the golden ticket. I yearned to hold a teacup under the chocolate waterfall, and was desperate for a ride on the boiled sweetie boat.

Roald Dahl’s foodie creations are almost unrivalled in children’s literature, so much so that a Revolting Recipes cookery book was born. Generations of children dreamed of having lickable wallpaper or edible marshmallow pillows in their rooms.

Armed with my own golden ticket, I joined the young and young-at-heart alike ready for a trip inside Mr Wonka’s magical factory as it opened the gates at Sunderland Empire.

The role of our hero Charlie Bucket is shared between four children, and on our night at the theatre the part was played by Jessie-Lou Harvie. Just a few notes into the opening number, Almost Nearly Perfect, and she had us hooked. Whatever Charlie needed from life, the audience was desperate for her to have it.

Harvie’s chemistry with co-stars Michael D’Cruze (Grandpa Joe) and Leonie Spilsbury (Mrs Bucket / Mrs Teavee) was truly heartwarming and I swear, when Charlie bursts into the family shack with that golden ticket, the whole crowd wanted to jump out of their seats and join in with the hug. I knew Charlie’s win was coming, and I felt a tear pricking at the corner of my eye nonetheless.

It was an inclusive and welcome addition to the performance to see Spilsbury – who is deaf – use British Sign Language in her scenes as Mrs Bucket, with some of the other actors responding in sign too.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at the Sunderland Empire until August 13.

To me, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a story packed with so many distinctive characters. Since childhood, I’ve had such clear pictures in my head for these people and the cast really brought them to life in a way that fit my vision, as well as keeping them fresh.

You love to loathe the four other children joining Charlie on his factory adventure. Kazmin Borrer as Veruca Salt was the very dictionary definition of brat, with a little extra spice, while Robin Simões Da Silva’s Augustus Gloop was just *chef’s kiss* (which I’m sure the character himself, would love).

And to Mr Wonka, played by Gareth Snook. Many of us will jump to Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp from the book’s film adaptations as our reference points, but this version of Wonka was something wholly his own. He brought a delightful pinch of darkness and tension to his scenes, while still having the sense of fun and wonder that must be essential to a chocolate maker.

The kids – and the big kids – went wild for his first appearance with top hat and cane, as he burst out of the factory gates for It Must Be Believed to Be Seen. And I’ll say the same for the show.