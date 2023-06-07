Bumper Sunderland Empire giveaway: win tickets to a one-night show of your choice

The West End of the North is hosting a number of one night shows this season, including: The ELO Experience, Luther, The Bootleg Beatles and The Sensational 60s Experience.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away with each winner able to choose a pair of tickets for a show of their choice from those listed above – which would also make a great Father’s Day gift.

Here’s what to expect from the shows:

The Bootleg Beatles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Luther – Luther Vandross Celebration: Friday, July 21, 2023

The legend lives on with the world’s premier show in celebration of ‘The Velvet Voice’, Luther Vandross.

Experience all the hits from his amazing career, culminating in more than 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards, including many of the greatest dance anthems and love songs ever written.

The show is fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band.

The Trems from The Sensational 60s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring hits including Never Too Much, Here and Now, Give Me the Reason, I Really Didn’t Mean It, Stop to Love, So Amazing, The Best Things in Life Are Free, Always and Forever, Endless Love, Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now, Your Secret Love, Shine, The Closer I Get To You, Love The One You’re With, Any Love, Superstar, Until You Come Back to Me, Dance with My Father and many, many more.

::The ELO Experience – Electric Light Orchestra: Saturday, July 29, 2023

The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage for over 12 years and are the world’s foremost tribute to the band who, between 1972 and 1986, achieved more combined UK and US Top 40 hits than any other band on the planet with songs including Evil Woman, Living Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down and of course, Mrs Blue Sky.

The ELO Experience tour will include the greatest hits from an extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning over 45 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a string section, a light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

::The Bootleg Beatles: Sunday, October 15, 2023

From Love Me Do to Let It Be, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world’s premier Beatle band, The Bootleg Beatles, return to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all - the Swinging Sixties.

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble and featuring a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the Please Please Me LP, this multi-media show is a must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.

::The Sensational 60s Experience: Sunday, November 19, 2023

With a brand-new production for 2023, join the team of bands for this festival of nostalgia. The show with the definite feelgood factor, The Sensational 60s Experience will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see.

Starring Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Trems, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare, these legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night to remember.

Win

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to a show of your choice, answer this question: what was Luther Vandross known as?

A:: The Velvet Voice

B:: The Velvet Suit

C:: The Velvet Man

Email your answer, as well as your contact details, and choice of show to [email protected] by Monday, June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ts&Cs: The competition is for a pair of tickets to one of the listed one-night shows mentioned in this article. There will be two winners for this competition. No monetary value will be given. Subject to availability.