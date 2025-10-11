Black Cats shirt for legendary comedian Mick Miller

a

Legendary comedian Mick Miller made a triumphant return to Sunderland when he performed to a sell out audience at the Roker Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be back at the same venue on December 4 this year for some Christmas fun – following his recent show.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, Mick was presented with a Sunderland AFC shirt, acknowledging both his fond connection to the city and his warm relationship with the club’s supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long before he became one of Britain’s best-loved comedians, Mick, real name Michael Lawton, was a goalkeeper with Port Vale, playing under the guidance of football icon Sir Stanley Matthew in the mid-60s, who was then the club’s general manager.

During that time, he also shared the pitch with North East football icon Ray Kennedy, who later achieved major success with Liverpool and England.

Speaking after the show, Mick reflected on his return to Wearside: “It’s fantastic to be back in the city. When I was starting out, Sunderland’s clubland was a great place to learn my trade.

"My big Scouse pal Peter Reid is rightly remembered as a legend here after his unforgettable spell as Sunderland manager. Since then, I’ve always kept an eye on the club’s results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Port Vale is always the first score I look out for, but Sunderland is another one I follow closely.

"Reidy’s a proper lad – like me, a born-and-bred Scouser – and I know he’ll be buzzing with the way things are going with Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. The fans truly deserve these good times.

"There has always been a special link between the North East and Merseyside. I’m already looking forward to being back at the Roker Hotel on December 4 this Christmas.”

The atmosphere at the Roker Hotel reflected both Mick’s words and the pride of the Sunderland supporters in celebrating the club’s return to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of his fans saw him back in the glory social club days of Sunderland at venues such as Southwick Social, Redhouse Club and Farringdon Social Club.

Tickets for the December 4 show are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/goffy-media/mick-miller-at-christmas-sunderland/e-pbojgk – or by calling 07990 588424.