The Training Club empowers men with new monthly Run Clubs

The Training Club - the North East's #1 Male-Only Fitness Facility in Washington Tyne and Wear - is building a community which empowers men in unlocking their potential.

Their new Run Club initiative kicked off on Sunday, February 2 in Tynemouth. It saw 90 participants run 10k and uncover a hidden potential they didn't know they had.

Founded by Ross Colquhoun, whose passion lies in empowering men to become their best selves, the Training Club is more than a gym; it's a community where challenges are embraced and personal growth is celebrated.

"Our Run Clubs are about creating a space where men can push their limits and support each other," said Colquhoun. "We've excited to see individuals come together, discover what they're capable of, and ultimately transform their lives."

The Training Club Run Club - Tynemouth

The inaugural event in Tynemouth was a resounding success, enhanced by a collaboration with local hotspot Deep North. This blend of fitness and camaraderie is at the heart of the Training Club's ethos, offering a unique blend of physical challenge and social interaction.

Looking ahead, the club is gearing up for the next Run Club on Sunday, March 2, at Roker Park - Sunderland.

This time participants will enjoy a brisk 5k run and the event is already attracting significant interest with 100 sign ups. The upcoming run will partner with Ruhe Cafe, promising another opportunity for local engagement and community spirit.

As the Training Club continues to expand its reach across the North East, it remains dedicated to creating a culture where every man can discover his full potential - one run at a time.

Sign up for the Roker Run Club here: https://buytickets.at/trainingclub/1549143

For more information, follow them on Instagram: @__trainingclub or visit their website.