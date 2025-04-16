The Percy Hedley Foundation’s annual charity ball returns for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Percy Hedley Foundation’s charity ball is set to return on Saturday, November 22 with a new theme.

The highly anticipated black-tie event, hosted at Hilton Hotel Newcastle Gateshead, is embracing a ‘Reach for the Stars’ theme to celebrate ambition, inclusion, and the incredible potential of individuals with disabilities to break down barriers and aim high. Attendees can expect an otherworldly experience, featuring a cosmic theme with intergalactic-inspired food, drinks, and entertainment.

The charity ball is proudly supported by headline sponsor Standby Healthcare, with additional sponsorship from Medsolve, Big Purple, LDA, and Anchor Cleaning Services, each contributing to various aspects of the event.

The Percy Hedley Foundation is a leading disability charity in the North East that supports over 650 individuals with disabilities and their families every week across two schools, a college, a lifelong learning day service and four residential homes.

Event host Steve Walls

Tickets are now available for the upcoming fundraising ball, with all proceeds going directly toward enhancing the lives of those supported by the Foundation. The evening will be hosted by the renowned Steve Walls and will feature a silent auction, along with a variety of exciting fundraising games and challenges to enjoy throughout the night.

Last year, the ball raised over £79,000 and a record total is predicted for 2025’s event.

John Preston, chief executive of the Percy Hedley Foundation said: “We are thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for our biggest event of the year.

“The ball is our largest fundraising activity in the calendar, and each year we are blown away by the generosity of local businesses and individuals to support the work we do at the Percy Hedley Foundation.

2024's Wonderland Ball

“This year is set to be bigger and better than ever before, and we can’t wait to welcome attendees for a night of entertainment and celebration.”

Tables of 10 are available for £1,500. To purchase a table or individual tickets, contact [email protected] for more information.