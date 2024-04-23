The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole to hold Dementia Café on Friday 17th May 2024 at 10.30am

The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole will be holding a Dementia Café on Friday 17th May at 10.30am as part of Alzheimer's Society Dementia Action Week.

Members of the local community are warmly invited to come along for a chat over a cuppa and cake. The care home’s team members will be leading games and activities including a short workshop designed to give people a better understanding of the challenges faced by people living with dementia and advice for those who support them.