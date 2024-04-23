The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole to hold Dementia Café on Friday 17th May 2024 at 10.30am
Members of the local community are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the care home for a chat over a cuppa and cake.
Members of the local community are warmly invited to come along for a chat over a cuppa and cake. The care home’s team members will be leading games and activities including a short workshop designed to give people a better understanding of the challenges faced by people living with dementia and advice for those who support them.
No need to book, just turn up on the day.
The Laurels Care Home, Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring, Tyne & Wear, DH5 9EQ.