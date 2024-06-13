The 10th Annual Cluny Duck Race For RSPCA’s One Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating 25 Years of The Cluny, 10 Years of their Famous Duck Race, and 200 Years of the RSPCANewcastle upon Tyne – 30th June 2024 from 11am.Join the RSPCA Sunderland Branch & Newcastle Branch for a delightful family and dog-friendly extravaganza nestled in the heart of Newcastle's Ouseburn district! We are thrilled to announce the 10th Annual Cluny Duck Race at The Cluny pub, celebrating their 25th anniversary and the RSPCA's 200th anniversary. Prepare for a day filled with laughter, excitement, and good old northeast community spirit as we gather to celebrate this beloved tradition!

Event Highlights:

Leading Up to the Event:

Adopt and Decorate Your Duck: Purchase your very own rubber duck for £5 at The Cluny pub or one of our participating branches. Each duck is your ticket to creativity and competition! Decorate your duck with flair, ingenuity, and a touch of whimsy, preparing it to take on the gliding waters of the burn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duck Race

On the Day of the Event:

Best Dressed Duck Competition: Judging will take place at 12:30 PM. Bring your fanciest, funniest, or most imaginative decorated duck to vie for the title of Best Dressed Duck, voted on by "The People."

The Grand Duck Race: At 1:00 PM, immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere along the banks of the burn. Cheer on your rubbery friend as it races down the waterway, competing for the prestigious golden duck trophy. Will your decorated duck quack its way to victory?

Fancy Dress Fun: (Optional) Should the spirit of whimsy inspire you, feel free to don your finest fancy dress attire. Whether you're a duck pirate, feathery princess, quacking superhero, or beaked space explorer – let your imagination run wild and add a splash of colour and creativity to the festivities.

Spectator Joy: The fun isn't just reserved for the racers. Join us as a spectator and bask in the joyous spectacle of the duck race. Witness the excitement unfold as ducks of all shapes, sizes, and designs bob and weave their way towards the finish line.

Prizes and Surprises:

Grand Champion Prize: The coveted golden duck trophy for the grand champion of the race.

Best Dressed Duck Prize: As voted for by "The People" on the day.

Additional Prizes: Stay tuned for more exciting prize announcements!

Supporting a Worthy Cause:

With only 350 ducks available, grab yours before they sell out! 100% of all duck sales go directly to the local RSPCA branches (Newcastle and Sunderland), supporting their mission to promote kindness and prevent cruelty to animals. This partnership underscores our commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in our community.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 30th June 2024

Venue: The Cluny

Duck Purchase: £5 per duck, available ONLY from The Cluny Bar

Doors Open: 11:00 AM

Age Restrictions: All ages welcome

Join the Celebration:

Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones (including the furry ones!), and join us for a day of unforgettable fun at the Cluny Duck Race. Whether you're a seasoned racer or a first-time spectator, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s make a splash and create cherished memories together at this beloved community event.

MAY THE BEST DUCK WIN!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad