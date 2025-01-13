Sweet Symphony hits the high notes at The Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music is in the air this week as Sweet Symphony School of Music prepares for its highly anticipated annual recital, set to take place this Sunday at The Fire Station in Sunderland.

The popular music school, which teaches more than 400 students each week from its Concord studio in Washington, is pulling out all the stops for this year’s showcase.

For the first time, Sweet Symphony has chosen the stunning venue of The Fire Station to host their recital. Known for its excellent acoustics and vibrant atmosphere, the venue will provide the perfect backdrop for what promises to be a day filled with incredible music and proud performances.

With so many talented students eager to take the stage, Sweet Symphony had to split the recital into two performances: one at 11.30am and another at 3pm. This ensures that every performer, from budding beginners to accomplished musicians, will have their moment in the spotlight.

“We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm of our students,” said Louise Bell, owner of Sweet Symphony. “The recital is a celebration of all the hard work they’ve put in over the past year, and we wanted to make this one extra special. The Fire Station is an amazing venue, and we can’t wait to see our students shine there.”

From heartfelt piano solos to lively group performances, attendees can look forward to a varied program that showcases the depth of talent and passion nurtured at Sweet Symphony.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Whether you’re a family member cheering on a loved one or a local music enthusiast, this recital promises to be an unforgettable experience.

For more details on the recital or to find out more about Sweet Symphony’s music lessons, visit their website sweetsymphony.co.uk or check their social media pages. Don’t miss this chance to see some of the North East's brightest musical talents in action!

Tickets can be bought from The Fire Station: https://www.thefirestation.org.uk/whats-on/281//sweet-symphony-s-annual-student-recital