Sunderland's Thieves of Liberty mark their return with new single and deluxe album

Thieves of Liberty stormed the first half of the year with tours and supports alongside the likes of Sons of Liberty, Erja Lyytinen, Kelsey Karter, and Dan Byrne, to name but a few.

The shows in question were catalysed by the release of the band’s debut album, Shangri-La, which received a Top 10 finish in the UK Rock Charts. On October 10th, the group will release a Deluxe Edition of the record featuring completely re-recorded renditions of their classic anthems Ain’t Goin’ Home and Calypso, as well as a brand new track, Ground Zero.

Upon release, Shangri-La received high praise from the music press. Classic Rock Magazine said of the album that it was “Sharp and smart and as bright as Jon Bon Jovi’s teeth, and with a similar ear for a strong melody, they have the poise and thump of something like Skid Row’s second album; songs for days.”

To mark the release of the band’s Deluxe Edition, today (12th September), they unveil the first track from the record, the previously unreleased 'Ground Zero', as a single. The band’s latest offering sees the band delve into Pop-Rock territory, while still infusing it with the driving rhythms, catchy vocal hooks, and silky guitarwork you’ve come to know and love from the North East-based rockers.

Speaking of the single, guitarist Kieran Wilson said: “This is actually one of my favourite songs on the entire album. It’s filled with an infectious energy which makes it so much fun to perform, and I think that really translates to the listener too.”

Having undertaken a break from live shows during the summer whilst lead singer James Boak recovered from his previously announced vocal surgery, the band are looking forward to making their return to the stage in November with scheduled performances at Planet Rockstock and the Firevolt Christmas Party.

Looking into the New Year, Thieves of Liberty have already confirmed summer festival appearances at SOS Festival and Love Rocks, with more dates to be announced in due course.

Ground Zero, the new single from Thieves of Liberty, is out now on all streaming platforms. For further information, please visit https://thievesofliberty.com.