Sunderland residents rank ninth for vitamin D deficiency risk in the UK

Getting enough vitamin D is not always simple. The vitamin is essential for maintaining energy levels, strong bones, and a healthy immune system, yet long periods of cloud cover, limited sunlight, and environmental factors can make it difficult to maintain healthy levels, particularly during the darker months. In Sunderland, residents face one of the highest risks of deficiency in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Dr Cinik has revealed the UK cities where residents are most at risk of vitamin D deficiency, with Sunderland ranking ninth overall. The research examined sunshine hours, cloud cover, UVB strength, air quality, and the percentage of residents with low vitamin D to identify areas where people are most at risk across the country.

Sunderland records around 1,551 hours of sunshine a year with 58 percent cloud cover. UVB strength remains low, and over 55 percent of residents already have low vitamin D levels, showing that sunlight alone may not be enough to maintain healthy levels year-round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow ranks first overall, followed by Bolton in second, and Durham in third. Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Blackburn, Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, and Coventry complete the top ten, with sunshine hours ranging from 1,378 to 1,551 and cloud cover between 58-61 percent. Many residents across these cities are affected by low UVB strength and environmental factors such as air pollution, which make maintaining healthy vitamin D levels challenging.

Dr Cinik commented on the risks of vitamin D: “Low vitamin D can leave people feeling fatigued, more prone to infections, and even impact mood and mental wellbeing. Because the body relies on UVB rays from sunlight to produce vitamin D naturally, it is easy to fall short when daylight is limited or conditions reduce sun exposure.”

“There are simple ways to help maintain healthy vitamin D levels. Spending time outdoors during daylight hours, eating foods rich in vitamin D such as oily fish, eggs, or fortified products, and considering supplements when sunlight is limited can all make a difference. These steps are especially important for people living in northern or cloudier areas, where sunlight alone may not be enough to meet daily requirements.”

The study analysed six key indicators to determine which UK cities are most at risk of vitamin D deficiency. Each metric was scaled and weighted to produce a total risk score, combining sunshine hours (25%), cloud cover (20%), UVB strength (20%), percentage of people with low vitamin D (20%), ozone levels (10%), and aerosol pollution (5%). Data was sourced from the Met Office, WeatherOnline, Weatherspark, and AccuWeather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

List of the 20 UK cities most at risk of vitamin D deficiency:

Rank City Sunshine hours (Annual Average) Percentage of the sky covered by clouds (annual average) Vitamin D-effective UVB (UV index ≥ 3) Percentage of People with Low Vitamin D Ozone (AQI) Aerosol Pollution (PM) Total Score 1 Glasgow City 1,234 63% 2 49% 6 61 73.91 2 Bolton 1,265 60% 2.7 51% 13 60 68.85 3 Durham 1,480 59% 2.5 55% 15 31 68.43 4 Newcastle upon Tyne 1,551 60% 2.5 55% 13 56 68.39 5 Wolverhampton 1,386 60% 3.1 54% 14 63 67.86 6 Blackburn 1,378 61% 2.6 51% 13 52 66.27 7 Stoke-on-Trent 1,448 60% 3.1 54% 14 61 65.37 8 Manchester 1,385 61% 2.9 51% 13 75 65.06 9 Sunderland 1,551 58% 2.6 55% 13 49 64.09 10 Coventry 1,507 60% 3.3 54% 19 57 62.71 11 Perth 1,370 60% 2.2 49% 11 29 61.90 12 Aberdeen City 1,447 58% 1.9 49% 16 30 60.63 13 Preston 1,367 59% 2.7 51% 6 46 60.06 14 Edinburgh 1,449 60% 2 49% 8 32 59.91 15 Leicester 1,452 60% 3.2 51% 17 66 59.04 16 Bradford 1,384 62% 2.8 46% 21 68 58.55 17 Dundee 1,461 59% 2.1 49% 11 36 58.48 18 Nottingham 1,487 60% 3.2 51% 15 64 56.88 19 Huddersfield 1,384 62% 2.8 46% 14 59 55.44 20 Lancaster 1,559 60% 2.7 51% 13 27 55.17