Sunderland among UK’s top cities for flat investment
Buying a flat in Sunderland could be one of the smartest property moves for investors right now. A new study by Optimise Accountants Limited has revealed that the city offers some of the fastest returns for landlords, coming just behind Newport and outpacing larger cities such as London, Manchester, and Bristol.
The research looked at average prices and rental values for one-bedroom flats across major UK cities, assuming a 15% deposit. By comparing gross rental yields and the time it takes for rental income to cover that deposit, the study shows where investors can expect the strongest returns and where payback takes longer.
According to the findings, Sunderland landlords can recoup their deposit in just 15 months, with a gross annual yield of 12%. This makes it one of the best-performing cities in the UK.
Trailing just behind Sunderland is Chester (15.4 months, 11.7%), while other strong performers include Coventry, Plymouth, and Bradford, all offering double-digit yields and payback times of under 18 months.
At the other end of the scale, more expensive markets like London, Oxford, and Brighton offer much lower yields, with landlords waiting several years to earn back their deposit. The slowest city on the list, Armagh, would take around 70 months, nearly six years, to see a return.
Top 20 cities where your flat pays for itself fastest:
|Rank
|City
|Months to recoup deposit
|Gross annual yield (%)
|1
|Newport
|14.1
|12.7
|2
|Sunderland
|15.0
|12.0
|3
|Chester
|15.4
|11.7
|4
|Coventry
|16.2
|11.1
|5
|Plymouth
|17.9
|10.1
|6
|Bradford
|18.1
|10.0
|7
|Dundee City
|18.3
|9.9
|8
|Lancaster
|18.7
|9.6
|9
|Wakefield
|18.8
|9.6
|10
|Sheffield
|19.0
|9.5
|11
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|19.2
|9.4
|12
|Southampton
|19.4
|9.3
|13
|Leeds
|19.6
|9.2
|14
|Preston
|19.7
|9.1
|15
|Worcester
|19.8
|9.1
|16
|Stirling
|20.0
|9.0
|17
|Portsmouth
|20.0
|9.0
|18
|Glasgow City
|20.0
|9.0
|19
|Milton Keynes
|20.2
|8.9
|20
|Chichester
|20.2
|8.9
The study compared one-bedroom flats across 65 UK cities. Using average property prices and rental values, they assumed a 15% deposit for each property. The key metrics were
how much rental income a property generates each year as a percentage of its price, and how long it takes for rent to cover that initial deposit.
In simple terms, the higher the yield, the faster investors make their money back
Sources
Zoopla
Numbeo