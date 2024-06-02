Summer Sounds comes to Silksworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silksworth Cricket Club are excited to host a summer festival for families, organised by Summer Sounds Madness! An affordable and fun packed event, suitable for everyone! There’s going to be so much going on at Silksworth on 29th & 30th June, with music, food and activities!

Silksworth Cricket Club has had several years involved with John Robinson, who runs Family Fun Days & Summer Sounds Madness! Over the last couple of years John has put on very successful events at Silksworth, as well as other local venues and in fact up and down the country!

John and his team bring funfair, carnival and festival fun to the local community! It's amazing these events can be on our door step, and don't cost a fortune like events held in cities, that people have to travel to! It really helps local venues to get some pennies too, that help improve facilities and buy equipment for junior teams!

This is going to be another fantastic event, as we've had previously! John is extremely passionate about bringing fun to local areas and in our experience, he always delivers! In a cost of living crisis, this team always deliver a top quality event without the pressure of needing to take out a bank loan to afford it!!

Line up

There will be a variety of food and drinks, inflatables, entertainment and music on this weekend! Abby Camsell who is a local lass and an amazing up and comer will perform both Saturday and Sunday! A tribute to Gerry Cinnamon will perform on the Saturday and an ABBA tribute on the Sunday! With Summer Sound DJ'ing inbetween! It's 12pm-10.30pm Saturday and 12pm-8pm Sunday! Tickets are available on the gate, but to get the best deals check out Summer Sounds Madness on Facebook to book up!