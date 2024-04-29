Step into Adventure: The Escapologist Launches Metrocentre Site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellie McClaren, CEO, said: "We are thrilled to bring The Escapologist to Metrocentre and introduce our unique escape rooms and cocktails to the vibrant community of Newcastle and the North East. Our goal is to transport our guests to a world where imagination knows no bounds, and every visit is an unforgettable adventure."

The Escapologist’s unique steampunk inspired ambience is a fusion of Victorian elegance and industrial innovation, and with five brand new themed escape rooms, this new site promises to provide an experience unlike any other.

Olly McClaren, COO, commented: "We've given each room its own narrative and set of challenges to create an environment where, from the moment guests step through our doors, they'll be immersed in a world where gears turn, mysteries unfold, and adventure awaits".

After conquering the challenges of the escape rooms, guests can settle in to unwind and indulge in a selection of handcrafted cocktails at the on-site bar. Cam Ratcliffe, Group Operations Manager said: "Our cocktail menu is a fusion of classic recipes and innovative smoking creations that are sure to make an impression”.