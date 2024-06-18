St Aidans Church Brigade, Durham celebrates forthcoming Cenetenary with FREE Family Fun Day !

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Church Lads’ & Church Girl’s Brigade is one of the oldest in the country, and is counting down to celebrating 100th Years of serving the Framwellgate & Durham Community with fun, faith and friendship, by bringing the community together with a FREE Family Fun Day !

Andrew Hayday is the current national Governor of The Brigade, and present leader of Framwellgate Moor Brigade Group, and says:

“The Brigade nationally has been helping young people and children enjoy fun, faith, fellowship for 125 now, so for us at St. Aidan’s to have made it to 100 years in the community, is just incredible! We hope the community will come and enjoy a FREE Community Fun Day on Sat 13th July, 11am-3pm to help us mark this wonderful achievement. The Brigade is needed more than ever now, for young people to come together, where friendships and confidence can grow, to try new activities and build new skills in badgework activities and to explore their spirituality, to develop their moral values and a respect for the environment”

Saturday 13th July The public are invited to join St Aidan’s Church as it open its doors to a Community Family Fun Day from 11-3pm. The day is intended to be a celebration to showcase the whole of the community and as well as live music, bouncy castle, outdoor family games, have a go at crafts & new activities. Plus a range of makers, and producers from around the local area will be showcasing, and selling their produce.

Elaine Killgannon MBE, active member of both the Anglian Church Council (PCC) & St. Aidan’s Church adds: “The community fun day is a fabulous opportunity for young families and neighbours to spend quality time with each other and come together to try some new activities, regardless of their faith. Some of the church community classes and special interest groups will be offering taster sessions for fun. We particularly want to involve the community, parishioners, residents and neighbours to showcase their own talents and passions, with their crafts, baking, and produce for sale and to try something new. Plus, the best thing is, it’s FREE to attend and activities are FREE !”

Sunday 14th culminates with a Church Parade & Service along Framwellgate Moor front street at 2pm & into St. Aidan’s Church where a service will be e delivered by Revd. Caroline Dick. Anglican Minister & Durham North Team Rector adds “We will be opening the church too, and the community can have a go at ringing the church bells in memory or just for fun ! Music has always been a part in our worship and we can’t wait to welcome live music onto the church grounds, and have a really good old fashioned fun day, followed by 30-short celebration service on Sunday 14th July at 2.30pm that will be engaging, joyful and uplifting and culminate in the blessing of the new Brigade Centenary Banner”

There are many ways the local community can contribute to the Success of the Brigades Centenary Celebrations:

To host a stall, or showcase your organization contact The Brigade coordinator on 07971 485 684 or email [email protected]

Are you a past member yourself, or know family of a member ? please Follow & Comment on Facebook at “St Aidan’s CLCGB Centenary”