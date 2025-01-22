South Shields tattoo studio hosts “The Semicolon Project” to support mental health awareness

On 5 April 2025 Hellfire Tattoo South Shields will take part in The Semicolon Project, a powerful global campaign aimed at raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

On the day, the studio will be offering semicolon tattoos for just £20, with half of the proceeds being donated to the mental health charity Mind. The remaining funds will support the studio's talented artists by covering essential equipment costs.

When: Saturday 5 April 2025

How: Walk-ins only – no booking required

The semicolon has become a meaningful symbol in mental health advocacy. Representing hope, resilience, and the decision to continue one’s story, it is a poignant reminder that mental health challenges are not the end of the narrative.

For years, The Semicolon Project has been a beacon of support, raising thousands of pounds for mental health charities and shining a light on suicide prevention. Hellfire Tattoo is proud to join this vital initiative and invites the local community to participate.

“This project is about more than just tattoos,” said Craig Low - Owner. “It’s about creating a safe space for conversations around mental health and showing people that they’re not alone. By coming together, we can support an incredible cause and make a difference in people’s lives.”

No appointments are necessary to take part—just walk in on the day to join this impactful event. Every tattoo tells a story, and together, we can amplify the message of hope and understanding.

For more information on The Semicolon Project, visit: https://suicideapuk.co.uk/thesemicolonproject/.

Let’s make 5 April a day to remember. Together, we can help change lives—one tattoo at a time.

