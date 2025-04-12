Sister Act Comes to Sunderland!

The story follows Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer, who witnesses the death of a man at the hand of her boyfriend. She is then taken into protective custody in a holy house of God - the Queen of Angels convent - where she must disguise herself as a nun.

The musical follows the same storyline as the much-loved movie with amazing, feel-good songs penned by Alan Menken.

Chairman of Sunderland Theatre Company, Mathew Clarke, says "I'm bubbling with pride and excitement ahead of bringing Sister Act to the Royalty Theatre stage. We have a phenomenally talented cast that is going to blow the cobwebs out of the cloisters, the parishioners out of the pews! It's a must-see show, so make sure you have your tickets!".

Sunderland Theatre Company have been performing since 1893 with each production bringing something fresh and new to the society. This show is sure to be a hysterical, emotional, action-packed adventure, leaving you tapping your foot along and humming the tunes for days to come!

Tickets

Performances are at 7:30pm Thursday 29th May through to Saturday 31st May with a matinee performance at 2:30pm on Saturday 31st May.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/stco or by contacting the Facebook page directly (https://www.facebook.com/SunderlandTCo)

