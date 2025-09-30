Sell Out Halloween Event to Return to Adventure Valley

The 'Fa-boo-lous Fun' event at Adventure Valley is perfect for children under 10.

Halloween at Adventure Valley is back, and this year promises more treats than tricks as the attraction prepares to welcome families for its much-loved ‘Fa-BOO-lous Fun’ celebration.

From pumpkin carving to spellbinding shows, Adventure Valley will once again be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, offering a whole host of activities designed especially with younger children in mind. Families can look forward to taking part in interactive adventures, enjoying themed performances, and capturing plenty of picture-perfect memories, all in a safe and welcoming environment.

One of the highlights returning for 2025 is the Pumpkin Barn, where every child can choose and decorate their very own pumpkin to take home. Visitors can also meet a host of friendly farm animals, explore acres of outdoor play, and make the most of the huge indoor soft play areas – ensuring plenty of fun whatever the weather. Another highlight is the ‘corn catapult’, where guests can fire corn cobs at spooky targets in the field, all the corn is then collected up and fed to the animals.

Guests can meet Halloween themed characters at the 'Fa-boo-lous Fun' event.

Adventure Valley’s owner, Janine Calzini, said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the response to last year’s Halloween celebrations, with ticket sales up 100% on 2023. What made it even more special was the wonderful feedback we received from families who told us how much they appreciated a Halloween event that truly caters for younger children. We know that many attractions are making Halloween experiences scarier each year, which can be overwhelming for little ones. That’s why we have designed our entire Halloween event to suit families with children aged two to eight. From pumpkin carving to gentle themed shows, we want every family to enjoy the magic of Halloween without the fear factor.”

With such a strong response in 2024 and demand expected to be high again this year, families are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out on Adventure Valley’s most magical Halloween yet.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.adventurevalley.co.uk