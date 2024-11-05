Seaham Vets festive fundraiser
The festive fundraiser will be held on Sunday, December 1 from 5pm-7pm at the Seaton Lane Inn, Seaham, SR7 0LP.
We'd love the community to come together and join us to help raise money for an amazing charity who have been rehoming animals in Newcastle since 1896.
Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter helps animals that are lost, unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned. They reunite lost animals with their owners and find loving homes for those no longer wanted.
During our charity fundraiser we will host a pub quiz, tombola table, raffle plus many more opportunities to win some fabulous prizes! We encourage you to bring cash where possible.
The fundraiser is dog friendly so feel free to bring your furry friend along to join the festivities! The venue is also wheelchair and pushchair accessible
Please reserve your space now by calling 0191 5130913