Seaham Vets festive fundraiser

By Chloe Ross
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
Seaham Vets invites you to join us at our festive fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held in order to raise funds for Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

The festive fundraiser will be held on Sunday, December 1 from 5pm-7pm at the Seaton Lane Inn, Seaham, SR7 0LP.

Most Popular

We'd love the community to come together and join us to help raise money for an amazing charity who have been rehoming animals in Newcastle since 1896.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter helps animals that are lost, unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned. They reunite lost animals with their owners and find loving homes for those no longer wanted.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsplaceholder image
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

During our charity fundraiser we will host a pub quiz, tombola table, raffle plus many more opportunities to win some fabulous prizes! We encourage you to bring cash where possible.

The fundraiser is dog friendly so feel free to bring your furry friend along to join the festivities! The venue is also wheelchair and pushchair accessible

Please reserve your space now by calling 0191 5130913

Related topics:SeahamNewcastle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice