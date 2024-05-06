Rock Choir at the Minster
The famous Rock Choir will be performing at Sunderland Minster on Friday, 17th May.
The 100 strong choir will be singing a fabulous selection of songs. Tickets cost £10 each and are available from
or
or, call in at the Minster weekdays between 10.00 and 12.00.
The concert starts at 7.30. Doors and bar open at 7.00.
Come along for a fabulous evening and help support both of these charitable organisations at the same time.