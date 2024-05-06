Rock Choir at the Minster

The famous Rock Choir will be performing at Sunderland Minster on Friday, 17th May.
By Elaine LawsonContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 20:29 BST
The 100 strong choir will be singing a fabulous selection of songs. Tickets cost £10 each and are available from

[email protected]

or

Rock Choir at the Minster

[email protected]

or, call in at the Minster weekdays between 10.00 and 12.00.

The concert starts at 7.30. Doors and bar open at 7.00.

Come along for a fabulous evening and help support both of these charitable organisations at the same time.

