Richy Ahmed, EATS Everything & FAT TONY head to Hardwick Festival for 10th anniversary

Hardwick Festival is thrilled to announce an electrifying lineup of world-renowned DJ artists set to perform at this summer’s festival. The event, taking place between 16 - 18 August, promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, featuring a diverse array of talent that will keep the crowd dancing from day to night.

This year’s festival will showcase some of the most exciting names in the electronic music scene, including the pioneers Richy Ahmed, Alisha and LALA, performing on Saturday 17th August.

A pivotal figure in the contemporary house music landscape, Richy Ahmed (pictured) is known for his infectious grooves and uplifting sets. As a key player in the Hot Creations label, Richy has performed at legendary clubs such as DC10 in Ibiza and continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his dynamic sound.

Hailing from Peterborough, ALISHA is a rising star recognized for her skillful DJ sets that merge tech-house and deep house influences. With performances at prestigious venues like Fabric and Warehouse Project, she has quickly become one of the most exciting talents in the UK electronic music scene.

Based in Glasgow, LALA has become a celebrated DJ known for her eclectic style and vibrant energy. Her sets, which blend house, techno, and disco, have earned her spots at major festivals, including FLY Open Air and Riverside Festival, solidifying her as a prominent figure in the UK music landscape.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, festival owner John Adamson said: "We are incredibly excited to bring such a diverse and talented lineup to Hardwick Festival this year. With world-renowned artists like Richy Ahmed, ALISHA, and LALA, alongside many other exceptional performers, we’re confident that attendees will have an unforgettable experience filled with fantastic music.

“Our goal is to create a festival that truly celebrates the best of electronic music alongside our guitar based heroes, and we can’t wait to see everyone dancing and enjoying the atmosphere."

Other DJ’s to watch out for this year include Linden C, Myles O’Brien and Eats Everything, who will be performing on Sunday 18th and promises a memorable headlining set.

The Bristol-based DJ and producer, Eats Everything, is celebrated for his eclectic style that incorporates elements of bass, jungle, and breakbeat. With performances at renowned festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella, he remains a dominant force in the house and techno scenes.

Also performing on Sunday 18th August is FAT TONY and Never Dull.

A legendary figure with a career spanning over three decades, Fat Tony is known for his vibrant personality and contributions to the nightlife scene. As a central figure in the 1980s and 1990s club scene, he continues to captivate audiences with his eclectic taste and deep knowledge of music.

Bringing a feel-good sound that blends house, disco, and funk influences, Never Dull is a rising star from San Diego. His smooth, groovy productions have earned him support from industry heavyweights and fans worldwide, making him a favourite among those who appreciate the timeless appeal of disco-infused house music.

Hardwick Festival - on its tenth anniversary promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, bringing together an incredible lineup of artists from around the globe. With a diverse range of sounds and styles and headlining performances from the likes of Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft, this year’s festival is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://hardwickfestival.co.uk