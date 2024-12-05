Recovery connections to host Christmas service at Sunderland Minster

By Connor McGonnell
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 13:36 BST
Recovery connections, a lived experience organisation, are hosting a Christmas service at Sunderland Minster at 11am on Tuesday,  December 10 to celebrate recovery and to give hope to all those who are struggling over the festive period

The Sunderland recovery connections team who work in partnership with Change Grow Live as part of the Wear recovery partnership are hosting their annual christmas service at Sunderland Minster on December 10.

Most Popular

This event is being held to celebrate recovery and to share stories of hope to those who may need some extra support over christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This event is free and open to the public from those needing support or those who wish to find out more about what we do, this event is a safe space and free of stigma with shares, readings and a choir performance to help the city get into the festive spirit.

Food and refreshments will be provided on the day.

Related topics:Change Grow LiveFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice