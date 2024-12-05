Recovery connections to host Christmas service at Sunderland Minster

Recovery connections, a lived experience organisation, are hosting a Christmas service at Sunderland Minster at 11am on Tuesday, December 10 to celebrate recovery and to give hope to all those who are struggling over the festive period

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland recovery connections team who work in partnership with Change Grow Live as part of the Wear recovery partnership are hosting their annual christmas service at Sunderland Minster on December 10.

This event is being held to celebrate recovery and to share stories of hope to those who may need some extra support over christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is free and open to the public from those needing support or those who wish to find out more about what we do, this event is a safe space and free of stigma with shares, readings and a choir performance to help the city get into the festive spirit.

Food and refreshments will be provided on the day.