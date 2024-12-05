Recovery connections to host Christmas service at Sunderland Minster
The Sunderland recovery connections team who work in partnership with Change Grow Live as part of the Wear recovery partnership are hosting their annual christmas service at Sunderland Minster on December 10.
This event is being held to celebrate recovery and to share stories of hope to those who may need some extra support over christmas.
This event is free and open to the public from those needing support or those who wish to find out more about what we do, this event is a safe space and free of stigma with shares, readings and a choir performance to help the city get into the festive spirit.
Food and refreshments will be provided on the day.