Raby Estate launches unique gifting experiences this Christmas

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens and High Force Hotel and Waterfall, part of the Raby Estate, have launched a range of unforgettable gifting experiences ahead of the festive season.

A menu of activities gives recipients the chance to get up close to nature in two new landscape safaris, take part in a cookery masterclass inside Raby Castle’s medieval kitchen or embark on a nighttime stargazing walk at one of the biggest waterfalls in the England.

In a growing trend, people in the UK are choosing to gift experiences rather than objects with the hopes that loved ones will make memories together which will last longer than a material gift.

One report even states that 66% of people between the ages of 25 and 34 would prefer an experience over a tangible item.

Moorland Experience by Raby Estates

Claire Jones, head of leisure and tourism at Raby Estates said: “The experiences on offer at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens are perfect for all members of the family and different friendship groups with nature, cookery, history, art and a fun day out for youngsters on the cards.

"We hope the gift of an Estate adventure this festive season allows people to enjoy a stress-free shopping experience, safe in the knowledge that they are choosing a truly memorable gift for the lucky recipient.”

With 27 different experiences and gift options on the menu there truly is something for everyone at the Raby Estate. From a behind-the-scenes tour of the Medieval Castle or a glasshouse afternoon tea for two at The Vinery, to a family ticket to The Plotters’ Forest woodland adventure playground or a one-night stay at the Estate Hotel including bed and breakfast, there are lots of gift vouchers to choose from.

Bespoke tours are also on offer for those with a special interest in Raby’s American connections, art found inside the Castle’s collection and a look at the home’s vast range of exquisite treasures from China.

Deer Park Safari at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens

This year, two new landscape safaris have been added to Raby Castle’s expanding range of visitor experiences and estate adventures, to showcase the natural beauty of its north east setting, in addition to a new bespoke concierge style service which allows visitors to design their own bespoke experience packages with friendly staff on hand to perfect the plans.

The new Deer Safari and Moorland Experience for Two join the Estate’s booking menu which already includes its popular Stargazing Suppers at the Estate’s hotel and High Force Waterfall, one of the most magnificent waterfalls in the UK.

Visitors to the 14th century Raby Castle, which has been home to deer for centuries, can don their wax jackets and head out with expert Raby rangers to see the estate’s deer in their natural habitat, all from the rugged comfort of a 4x4.

Guests on the Deer Safari will experience a tour of Raby’s picturesque Deer Park and get the chance to watch herds of red and fallow deer in their natural habitat, whilst learning about their behaviors, diet and the conservation efforts in place to protect them. The rangers will also be on hand to help find the best photography spots.

An additional deer safari on foot is also on offer, allowing visitors to wander through the picturesque parkland with the expert guidance of Raby’s rangers.

For an adventure further off the beaten track, the new Moorland Experience for Two is an exclusive tour designed to immerse guests in the wild landscapes of the North Pennines and offers an insight into the uniqueness of the area throughout the different seasons.

Led by the estate ranger, guests will see wonderous peaks and valleys, learn about the biodiversity of the area and get up close with flora and fauna on their journey across the historic land.

The new experiences exemplify and showcase the historic estate’s awe-inspiring natural beauty and significant role it played in the history of the British Isles. Raby Castle’s history dates back almost 1,000 years and was the site upon which the infamous plot ‘Rising of the North’ was formed and unsuccessfully enacted.

The much-loved lifestyle destination boasts beautifully manicured gardens, acres of ancient parkland plus a new lifestyle destination complete with a thoughtfully curated retail shop, a stylist eatery and exciting event spaces.

To find out more about the bespoke package options, contact Raby Castle, Park and Gardens on 01833 660888 or via [email protected].