Pioneering women reunite after nearly 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are trying to contact women involved in Tyneside Women’s Non-Traditional Skills Centre (1985-1988) for our reunion on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at the Magic Hat Cafe, Newcastle

Were you involved with the Tyneside Women’s Non Traditional Skills Centre 1985-1988?

Almost 40 years ago, Tyneside Women’s Non Traditional Skills Centre offered year-long training courses to unemployed women over the age of 25 with no formal qualifications, in skill areas which were non-traditional for women. There were 25 places on the computing courses and 15 on Carpentry and Joinery courses. Many of the women on the computing courses went on to further training in particular to Sunderland Poly HND and Degree Courses, whilst those who did the Carpentry and Joinery course went on to complete City and Guilds qualifications in Carpentry and Joinery, some to Design degree courses. Many others found employment or set up their own businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women came from Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland, North Tyneside and Newcastle Council areas, to the purpose-built workshops at the Stonehills Centre in Pelaw, Gateshead. By any standards the Women’s Non Traditional Skills Centre was a resounding and life changing success. Of the 120 women who attended the Centre only 5 dropped out due to personal circumstances, but sadly the funding was withdrawn after only 3 years of operation.

Tyneside Women’s Non-Traditional Skills Centre Reunion

A short 20 minute film about the Women’s Non Traditional Skills Centre, made just before the closure of Centre, has recently been unearthed. The film is a wonderful historical record of women’s voices, heart-warming and funny - with issues as relevant as ever. A few of us who were involved with the Centre, as founding committee members, students and staff, thought a showing of the film would be a grand opportunity to bring together any and all women involved in this ground-breaking venture. We are planning a fun evening, so we can reconnect, share stories, celebrate what we achieved in just 3 short years of operation and catch up with each other. So, if you were a trainee, a worker or management committee member we would love to see you. If you know someone who was involved - maybe your Mam, Auntie or Grandma - please let them know about the reunion and please spread the word. Thank you.