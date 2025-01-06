Northern Lights Newcastle Wraps Up 2024 With Another Unforgettable Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Lights Newcastle draws over 94,800 visitors to the city centre

Northern Lights Newcastle has wrapped up its second year at Leazes Park, drawing over 94,800 visitors to experience the magical light trail. Building on the success of its 2023 debut, the 2024 light trail took the experience to new heights with a completely reimagined light trail, featuring 15 breathtaking installations, three of which were created by local artists and spotlighting regional charity partnerships.

The event captivated the hearts of attendees across the North East, with praise from visitors and press alike. Many described the light trail as “the best Christmas light trail in the North East,” solidifying Northern Lights Newcastle as a must-see experience and an integral part of the city’s winter celebrations.

Curated by the family-owned business ‘From the Fields’, Northern Lights Newcastle transformed Leazes Park into a magical mile-long journey of immersive visuals, original audio compositions, and awe-inspiring illuminations. The event not only showcased the talents of local and national artists, but fostered community engagement through collaborations with four local charities: The Alan Shearer Centre, Newcastle Hospitals Charity, Newcastle United Foundation, and Evry.

These partnerships infused the trail with creativity and inclusivity. From bespoke sensory light installations and festive artwork created by young patients, to behind-the-scenes career insights for older children and tickets for vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. Together, these initiatives brought joy to children, families, and communities across the North East, highlighting From The Fields’ commitment to supporting the local area.

Jackie Dunn, Centre Manager and Disability Lead at The Alan Shearer Centre, highlighted the impact of partnerships with organisations like Northern Lights Newcastle: "Working with Northern Lights Newcastle has been truly inspiring. Partnerships like these go beyond simply supporting our Centre; they help us create unforgettable experiences for the children/adults and families we work with. It was such a joy to see Stevie Thompson’s and Multi-Media Design's incredible creations light up the faces of the kids! From The Fields has brought an exceptional event to the North East, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of something so magical and meaningful."

Visitors were left in awe by the stunning displays, with some sharing their favourite moments: “Northern Lights Newcastle in Leazes Park is the perfect activity to bring festive joy to everyone this winter,” said one attendee, while another shared, “The kids were absolutely mesmerised by it all.”

Northern Lights Newcastle was also recognised as one of the UK’s best Christmas light trails for 2024 by The Times, TimeOut, and The Sun, further cementing its status as a must-visit holiday attraction.

“Northern Lights Newcastle has been a truly magical experience this year, and we’re thrilled with the feedback from visitors,” said Event Director, Roxy Robinson. “We always aim to bring something fresh and exciting whilst keeping community and creativity at the heart of everything we do. It’s been wonderful to see so many people enjoying the trail and making festive memories together. We’re incredibly excited to continue to bring something special to the North East, and we can’t wait to see how we can take this experience to even greater heights in the future.”

To make sure you don’t miss out on the latest updates for the next Northern Lights Newcastle, sign up for their newsletter: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com