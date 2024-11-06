Northern Lights Newcastle unveils full 2024 trail map and new installations sneak peeks

Explore northern lights Newcastle’s dazzling festive light trail, featuring 15 new installations, enchanting experiences, and a Christmas village full of local treats!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun as Northern Lights Newcastle returns to Leazes Park with its highly anticipated 2024 light trail. With the reveal of this year’s map, visitors can now plan their festive journey through 15 breathtaking installations featuring a completely reimagined route alongside a festive Christmas Village. This enchanting event opens on 22nd November 2024, offering magical experiences that promise to captivate the whole family.

The 2024 light trail has introduced an array of new show-stopping installations, inviting guests to explore the illuminated park filled with artistry and imagination that seamlessly complements the natural beauty of Leazes Park. Alongside these spectacular installations, the Christmas Village will feature local food vendors, festive drinks, marshmallow-toasting stations, and themed bars, completing the festive experience.

New Highlights of the 2024 trail include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights Newcastle

· Optical: An enchanting field of pixel-mapped fibre optic forms standing at varying heights. These mesmerising lights fill the space between the trees, which are also draped in glowing fibre optic strands. Set to captivating music, the field of blossoming lights comes alive with waves of colour and light, creating a breathtaking experience.

· Whispering Nights: Discover Whispering Nights, an ethereal installation featuring up to 2,000 flickering LED candles along a winding path. Each warm glow mimics the gentle dance of flames, casting soft shadows and inviting visitors into a tranquil space where light and serenity intertwine for a peaceful journey.

· Psychedelic Snails: Created in collaboration with the Alan Shearer Centre, this quirky installation features glowing, colour-changing snails with psychedelic fibre-optic trails weaving around the environment adding a playful touch for children and families.

· Mycelium Network: Made by South Shields artist Stevie Thompson, this fibre-optic installation mimics the intricate underground networks of fungi, with glowing tendrils pulsing through the landscape in a rhythmic, captivating show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights Newcastle

Other exciting installations that guests can expect to see include Winter Skies, Festive Families, Beacons of Christmas, Framed, Vertica, and Light Garden, all of which promise to add to the enchantment of this year’s trail.

Emma St. Croix, Senior Marketing Manager at Northern Lights Newcastle, commented: “We’re beyond excited to be returning for our second year in Newcastle, and can’t wait for everyone to see all the work and creativity that has gone into this year’s installations. Bringing this festive experience to the North East, and working alongside amazing local communities, talented artists, and incredible charities has been a true privilege, allowing us to create something uniquely magical that brings the whole family together.”

At the end of the trail, visitors are invited to gather in the Christmas Village, featuring nine top-tier food vendors and two themed bars, offering a delightful range of locally inspired festive treats. Local favourites such as 40 Ounce Burgers, Redheads Mac n Cheese, Acropolis Greek Street Food, and others will transform the village into a flavour-filled destination, ensuring that the magic of Christmas comes to life through both delicious offerings and a captivating atmosphere.

With less than four weeks to go until the opening of Northern Lights Newcastle, excitement is building for a truly magical experience. With over half the tickets already sold, families and friends eager to embrace the festive spirit can look forward to an enchanting experience like never before.

Northern Lights Newcastle

Event Dates and Times:

November 22nd – December 31st 2024

· 4:30pm – 8:15pm (November 22th – November 30th)

· 4:15pm – 8:15pm (December 1st – December 31st)

Northern Lights Newcastle

Ticket Prices:

· Adult tickets from £19.50

· Child tickets (3-16) from £13.95

· Family tickets from £59.50

· Children under 2 go free