North East Disabilities Resource Centre - Charity Fundraiser

By Wendy EdenContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
NDRC are a registered charity in our 60th year and a care provider in the Hendon area of Sunderland, providing day services, supported living and PA services for people aged 18 and over with learning disabilities, mental health issues, autism and/or a physical disability. We also have a specially adapted lodge which people can utilise for short breaks and holidays.

We are holding a sponsored walk to raise awareness and celebrate 60 years of our charity on Saturday 22nd June 2024. It will be from Seaburn back to our Daycentre in Valiant Close, Hendon, Sunderland.

The walk will start at around 10.30 a.m. and will probably take a few hours and will include Members/Service Users and NDRC staff/support staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will have collection buckets en route should anyone wish to donate, also any donations can be made by accessing our website https://ndrc.org.uk/or emailing [email protected], all donations, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. It would mean a great deal to all involved, and will provide our members with an outside space to enjoy/socialise/relax and spend time outdoors which can contribute to positive mental health and wellbeing.

Related topics:SunderlandSeaburn