North East Disabilities Resource Centre - Charity Fundraiser
We are holding a sponsored walk to raise awareness and celebrate 60 years of our charity on Saturday 22nd June 2024. It will be from Seaburn back to our Daycentre in Valiant Close, Hendon, Sunderland.
The walk will start at around 10.30 a.m. and will probably take a few hours and will include Members/Service Users and NDRC staff/support staff.
We will have collection buckets en route should anyone wish to donate, also any donations can be made by accessing our website https://ndrc.org.uk/or emailing [email protected], all donations, no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. It would mean a great deal to all involved, and will provide our members with an outside space to enjoy/socialise/relax and spend time outdoors which can contribute to positive mental health and wellbeing.