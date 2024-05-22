North East Disabilities Resource Centre - Charity Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NDRC are a registered charity in our 60th year and a care provider in the Hendon area of Sunderland, providing day services, supported living and PA services for people aged 18 and over with learning disabilities, mental health issues, autism and/or a physical disability. We also have a specially adapted lodge which people can utilise for short breaks and holidays.

We are holding a sponsored walk to raise awareness and celebrate 60 years of our charity on Saturday 22nd June 2024. It will be from Seaburn back to our Daycentre in Valiant Close, Hendon, Sunderland.

The walk will start at around 10.30 a.m. and will probably take a few hours and will include Members/Service Users and NDRC staff/support staff.

