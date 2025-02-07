New project launched to document LGBTQIA+ stories in Sunderland

CURIOUS HISTORIES, a new project from North East arts and youth charity Curious Arts, is launching in Sunderland to uncover, preserve, and celebrate stories from the North East LGBTQIA+ community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a successful pilot project in Newcastle in 2024, the charity is now inviting participants in Sunderland to participate in the project this March. In the past, LGBTQIA+ lives were often overlooked or shrouded in mystery and this event is a chance to change that narrative for future generations. The charity is inviting people to bring along an object which plays a part in their story of being part of the queer community in the North East. These objects will then be photographed, along with their owners if they wish, and preserved along with the story they represent in an archive of voices from across the region. Attendees are also invited to join in with protest banner making workshops and work with artists to map important moments in the area’s history.

The event is taking place at Keel Square Pavillion in Sunderland on Sunday 23 March from 11am - 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel Allenby, Heritage Coordinator at Curious Arts said, “Following a growing interest in LGBTQIA+ heritage and the success of our pilot project ‘When You Were Me’ in 2024, we’re excited to launch Curious Histories. In the past, LGBTQIA+ stories and history have been less studied and/or recorded. Through events like these, we aim to build awareness and share untold stories for all to see. It’s important to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices and ensure visible histories live on. Together, with members of the community, we’ll preserve stories and photographs through a growing online archive.”

This activity is part of Culture House Sunderland’s pre-opening programme, working with communities across Sunderland and beyond in the run up to the venue’s opening in autumn 2025.

This activity is part of Culture House Sunderland’s pre-opening programme, working with communities across Sunderland and beyond in the run up to the venue’s opening in autumn 2025. The project is funded by the UK Government as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This event is supported by Arts Council England, Culture House Sunderland, & Funded by UK Government.

Leanne Littlewood, Culture House Director said, “We’re very excited to work with Curious Arts to support an LGBTQIA+ digital archive. The event taking place at Keel Square Pavilion will start to bridge a gap of representation in history, ensuring that LGBTQIA+ lives in Sunderland are documented and future generations are able to accurately learn about stories directly from those who lived them, and help us to develop relationships with LGBTQIA+ communities. We can’t wait to see what objects the community in Sunderland bring in to be photographed and preserved online for future. Make sure to also join the friendly Curious Arts team to create your own protest banner and to locate important moments in LGBTQIA+ history of Sunderland on a map. It’s going to be a great day and we’re looking forward to making LGBTQIA+ voices heard.”

Find out more and book your tickets for Curious Histories via the link below:

Keel Square Pavillion, Sunderland on Sun 23 March (11:00am - 2:00pm):

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/curious-histories-sunderland-tickets-1151375628499