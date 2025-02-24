New playground officially opens at popular attraction – just in time for half term

A popular Durham family attraction have unveiled a brand-new playground, partly funded by a UK government grant to coincide with the start of half term across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new, state-of-the-art playground featuring a giant tower and slide, has been designed to create an exhilarating and inclusive play experience for children of all ages.

The new play structure named ‘Talon Towers’ has been designed by playground specialists Kompan, and is the first of it’s kind in Europe. The giant tower at the heart of the new play structure stands as a spectacular centerpiece, combining elements of climbing, sliding, and social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by the manufacturer as “sky-high,” the tower structure offers children a variety of thrilling experiences with speedy slides, gentle swings, and challenging climbing features, all encapsulated within a transparent design that encourages safety and parent visibility.

The new playground at Adventure Valley officially opened on Monday 24th February and features a 'sky high' play tower.

The new playground includes features that foster social-emotional skills such as self-regulation and empathy, helping children build vital interpersonal connections during physical play.

Accessible ground-level play features, including play shells, a talking tube, a hammock, and tic-tac-toe, create a welcoming space for collaboration and creativity. Additionally, low climbing structures and ropes with pods will provide further options for children to socialize and participate, ensuring that all visitors have the opportunity to engage in active play.

This latest significant development at the attraction follows the successful integration of an inclusive accessible playground at Adventure Valley in late 2024. The development of both the upcoming new playground and the already open accessible playground on the site have been made possible to a grant from UK government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adventure Valley made a £100,000 grant application to the Rural England Prosperity Fund, funded by UK government in 2023, with Adventure Valley’s owners contributing the remainder of the funds towards the £350,000 total investment.

Adventure Valley’s owner, Janine Calzini, shared her excitement about the new addition: “We are thrilled to introduce our second new playground in quick succession. 2025 is going to be a year for both exciting new adventures and play and we can’t wait to invite children from across the region to come and try out the new play feature during the current half term holidays and beyond.”

Tickets for February half term are now on sale via the Adventure Valley website with families encouraged to book early.