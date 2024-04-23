Tribute to jazz legend at free show in Sunderland's Engine Room
A tribute to jazz legend Horace Silver is coming to The Engine Room on High Street West.
The bar and restaurant hosts the Michael Young Trio for an evening of live music dedicated to the pioneering US pianist, composer and arranger.
Sunderland’s free jazz night begins at 6.30pm on Monday, April 29. Walk-ins for drinks only are welcome, but pre-booking for dining is recommended. It is the venue’s latest in a series of monthly jazz nights.
Performing on the night will be pianist Michael Young, bassist Paul Grainger and drummer Mark Robertson.
The candle-lit shows offer "something a bit different, an intimate vibe with fine dining and first-class music".
Michael, who is deputy vice chancellor at the University of Sunderland, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing at The Engine Room again, it’s a great venue and it’s lovely to see more and more people come along.
“Our theme will be Ode to Funk and we’ll be paying tribute to the legendary jazz musician Horace Silver.
“His work with the Jazz Messengers, co-led by Art Blakey, brought a new era to jazz. His output was hugely varied but he is particularly well known for the hard bop style that he helped pioneer in the 1950s.
“Later in his career he recorded with Blue Note Records with his own band. His most successful album and song, Song For My Father, was recorded in the mid 1960s and is a jazz standard played by jazz bands all around the world.
“Another favourite of his is Jody Grind, which is a completely different sound and shows his versatility as a composer. Horace’s work can be fast, intricate and on occasion fiendish to play."
The Engine Room will be serving its spring menu for the evening and new cocktails.
Rhys McKinnell, chief executive of Pub Culture which runs The Fire Station and The Engine Room, said: “These nights are great for couples, groups of friends, anyone with a love of jazz, or anyone curious to find out more about jazz.”
The Michael Young Trio returns to The Fire Station for the next jazz night sessions on Monday, May 20 and Monday, July 1. For both dates Abbie Finn will return on drums.
