Fire Station Parade Ground brings Inspiral Carpets, Trevor Nelson and much more to Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ibiza in Symphony is "a visual and auditory feast for the senses" and launched The Fire Station’s outdoor stage, The Parade Ground, last summer.
The live orchestra show returns on Sunday, August 4 offering the chance to dance the hours away to the biggest Ibiza anthems from a live 16-piece orchestra, singers and DJs. Tickets are £29.
Six Summer Parties events take place in August. After Ibiza in Symphony come Manchester icons Inspiral Carpets on Friday, August 9, with support from Voodoo Radio. Tickets are £33.
Then comes Transatlantic Rumours, a massively popular Fleetwood Mac tribute act. Fewer than 80 tickets remain.
Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation is at the venue on Saturday, August 24, 4pm to 11pm.
The award-winning DJ and champion for RnB music worldwide is joined by DJ Jus’ Neil and Rose Windross (Soul II Soul) for the day-long party.
On Sunday, August 25 The Fire Station hosts some of the best local music on offer today, headlined by dancefloor masters Vandebilt with special guests bigfatbig and noyou. Bigfatbig are a slacker pop-punk band from Sunderland.
North East icons Maxïmo Park close the summer season on Saturday, August 31 with a sold out show in The Parade Ground.
Venue director Tamsin Austin said: “Ibiza in Symphony didn’t just launch our Summer Parties season last year, it was one of our highlights of the year – something completely different and partygoers just loved the music, the colours and the vibe.
“Our audience will feel like they’ve been transported to Ibiza for a Sunday afternoon party of great music, dancing, and food. It’s more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the island and its global legacy of music.
“The show received rave reviews from partygoers last year and whether you’re a seasoned party or festival goer, or you’re looking for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon of entertainment, Ibiza in Symphony is the perfect choice.
“We have a brilliant outdoor stage, bar and seating areas, and it’s a great place to chill out for an afternoon or evening, enjoying drinks, street food and a good dance.”
Tickets for all Summer Parties events are on sale at thefirestation.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.