The Kane Gang reforms for Sunderland Fire Station show after 40 years

A favourite North East 1980s band, The Kane Gang, are reforming after almost 40 years.

The band, vocalists Martin Brammer and Paul Woods and multi-instrumentalist David Brewis, have a hometown comeback show at the The Fire Station on Saturday, November 2.

The gig will see the trio revisit their mid-80s hits and launch an exciting new collaboration with fellow Wearside artists Field Music.

The Kane Gang hit the UK and US charts from 1984 onwards, with songs like Closest Thing To Heaven, Respect Yourself, Smalltown Creed, Motortown and Don’t Look Any Further.

There were also two successful albums The Bad and Lowdown World of The Kane Gang and Miracle.

Mercury Prize-nominated Sunderland duo Field Music, brothers Peter and David Brewis (yes, another one), release their ninth album in October.

Their previous album, Flat White Moon, reached the top 40 in 2021.

Fittingly, The Fire Station played a part in forming the partnership between two bands who had never met before.

Martin said: “I think for me, coming up to Sunderland to sing Closest Thing To Heaven at the opening night of The Fire Station reconnected me to the joy of performing and also the warmth of the local music community.

“Performing with Field Music felt like such a natural fit and this sowed the seed about working on something with all of us together. It’s been a joy to do some rehearsals and start to create some new things.

“Rule one of The Kane Gang Club is don’t get excited; and yet I’m excited.”

Field Music’s David Brewis said: “It’s been so interesting trying to fit in around this friendship which has existed for over 40 years, but in a way, it’s also felt very familiar.

"From the very start, we’ve been on a very similar wavelength, musically and personally. And, of course, it’s just exciting to hear those Kane Gang songs come to life again.”

The concert and forthcoming national shows celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gang’s one and only tour which started in November 1984.

Paul Woods added: “We have Field Music with us for the show and I can’t think of a better band to do this with. We hope it’s going to be a special Saturday night in Sunderland this time around.”

Tickets are available through the Fire Station website.