Sunderland's Fire Station and Royal Northern Sinfonia's new classical music season
The North East’s very own world class chamber orchestra will performs four shows at the venue.
Over 1,000 people have watched live classical music in Sunderland since the venue opened in 2021 thanks to its the partnership with Royal Northern Sinfonia.
From Vivaldi to Beethoven, the orchestra will cover a range of classics between October 2024 and June 2025.
The season starts with Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings on Thursday, October 17.
Led by the charismatic Maria Włoszczowska directing and on violin, plus Rebecca Bottone featuring as soprano, the audience “will be treated to a lush soundscape to leave them with a warm glow as they head out into the cold autumn night”.
Royal Northern Sinfonia by Candlelight on Sunday, December 1 will get everyone into the Christmas spirit.
It features a signature blend of orchestral chart-toppers and lesser-known gems, including music from JS Bach and Vivaldi, brimming with festive energy and excitement.
In 2025 the orchestra performs hard-hitting pieces like Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5 and Beethoven’s Second Symphony on Thursday, April 10, followed by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Thursday, June 19.
Tamsin Austin, Fire Station venue director, said: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Royal Northern Sinfonia and are delighted to welcome them back to The Fire Station for the third year running.
“Hosting Royal Northern Sinfonia in Sunderland represents a unique opportunity to see a world class orchestra in a more intimate setting, showcasing the amazing acoustics and sightlines of our auditorium - a place where the audience can sit at the very heart of a performance and immerse themselves in the music.
“The Royal Northern Sinfonia concerts have developed a loyal following and our multi-buy offer gives customers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the full season and plan wonderful nights out in advance while also getting a great deal.”
Full schedule is:
Thursday, October 17, Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings; Sunday December 1, Royal Northern Sinfonia by Candlelight; Thursday, April 10, Beethoven’s Second Symphony; Thursday, June 19, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
Tickets start at £13 for adults and £6 for under-18s. Multi-buy discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now at www.thefirestation.org.uk.
