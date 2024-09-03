Sunderland Music City t-shirts set to become must-have fashion item

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Music City has released a limited edition t-shirt to raise funds for its bid to join the Music Cities Network.

The t-shirt as seen before the Maximo Park gig in The Fire Station. | 3rd party

The t-shirts were first worn by music officers Frankie Francis and Marty Longstaff as part of the Sunderland Music City launch in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after being inundated with requests, the Sunderland Music City team has made them available to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The t-shirt features the Sunderland Music City logo on the front chest, with the slogan "Sunderland is a Music City" at the back.

The t-shirts have already been championed by music industry figures like Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand on social media. The shirt was also worn by Maximo Park’s Jemma Freese on stage at The Fire Station on August 31.

Over 90% of the initial run of t-shirts have already been sold, both locally and as far as Belgium. More are now being printed for those who wish to help spread the word - that Sunderland is a music city.

The t-shirts cost £20 and UK delivery is free. They have been supplied by Sunderland-based merchandising service Merch Bitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the profits raised will go back into Sunderland Music City and allow the organisation to create more musical activity in the city, including charity events and industry workshops.

Andrew Dipper, marketing director for Sunderland Music City, said: “It turns out the hot ticket this weekend wasn’t Oasis, it was our Sunderland Music City t-shirts.

“We’ve been blown away by the support everyone has shown for the Sunderland Music City initiative so far. The appetite for these t-shirts really demonstrates that people are behind our campaign and want to help us tell the world that Sunderland is a Music City.”

The release of the Sunderland Music City t-shirt follows the launch of Sunderland Music City’s Directory , a working document detailing the entire music ecosystem operating in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front and back of the t-shirt. | 3rd party

Alongside the directory launch, the team is consulting with the music industry operating in Sunderland and collecting feedback that will affect the Sunderland Music City Strategy, due to launch in January 2025.

Sunderland Music City has also made a considerable donation to The Bunker’s fundraising fund recently, contributing over £2,000 to help fix the venue’s roof and secure its future.

To buy a Sunderland Music City t-shirt, visit sunderlandmusiccity.bigcartel.com.