Sunderland extreme metal band Yersin to play legendary Bloodstock festival

Sunderland heavy metal outfit Yersin are to play a major open-air festival this summer.

Yersin, from left, singer Chris storey, guitarist Rob Scott and drummer Chris Mallan. | 3rd party

On Sunday, August 11 the three-piece band performs on the EMP stage at Bloodstock, the biggest extreme metal festival in the UK, shortly before respected metallers Carcass perform.

The festival has taken place in annually in Derbyshire since 2005. Yersin singer Chris Storey describes it as a sort of "younger brother" to the Download festival at Donington, focusing on more "out there" music.

The band has been together for a few years. The other members are guitarist Rob Scott and drummer Chris Mallan. All three are keenly looking forward to the gig.

Chris said: "We found out in early March, just before we went on our UK tour supporting a band called Mastiff.

"We've now got two weeks in the rehearsal room at The Bunker, cramming in as much as we can.

"I don't think the nerves are going to hit until the day. I think it's going to be a case of maybe an hour before we'll be nervous. For me anyway, it's going to be as soon as we're told we'll be on in 30 minutes."

Chris works full-time in an events team and has a second child on the way.

He added: "A few big labels are currently talking about signing us for an album we'll release, maybe late in 2025. But there's been nothing official yet.

"The Scythe Is Remorseless has had almost 150,000 streams. It's on an independent label run by a friend, so we didn't expect those numbers at all and to get tours and festivals on the back of it is great.

"We class ourselves as 'weekend warriors'. We've all got jobs. There are no delusions of grandeur, we don't expect to be the next Black Sabbath. But if we create some sort of legacy, we'll tell the grandkids."

Yersin have also launched their own canned beer, Remorseless, which is available from the Black Isis Brewery.