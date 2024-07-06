Sunderland Music City puns for you to 'enjoy', from The Beautiful Southwick to Bob Marley Pots

By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Jul 2024, 05:01 BST
The Sunderland Music City bid has been launched and, if successful, could be significant for Wearside and the whole North East.

Local singer-songwriter Lottie Willis was a big hit at the official launch of the Sunderland Music City bid. | MAC Trust/SE

The potential economic and cultural benefits of Music City status are huge.

So what better way to get behind the bid than with a load of dreadful music-related puns using local place names?

Actually there are lots of better ways, but we're going to do it anyway. Can you do better?

The answer to that question is almost certainly yes, so please send us your rubbish, sorry, razor sharp puns.

Anyway, with apologies in advance:

Bob Marley Pots

Buddy Hollycarrside

Bill Witherwack

Ella Fitzgerald’s

KT Tunstall Hill

Elton John Street

Simply Red House

The Beautiful Southwick

Doxford Dre

Pete Town End

Dusty Springwell

The FenceHousemartins

Fatfield Slim

Mel Seaburn

Bruce Houghton-le-Springsteen

Seaham Gallagher

Mahler Pots

