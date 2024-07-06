Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland Music City bid has been launched and, if successful, could be significant for Wearside and the whole North East.

The potential economic and cultural benefits of Music City status are huge.

So what better way to get behind the bid than with a load of dreadful music-related puns using local place names?

Actually there are lots of better ways, but we're going to do it anyway. Can you do better?

The answer to that question is almost certainly yes, so please send us your rubbish, sorry, razor sharp puns.

Anyway, with apologies in advance:

Bob Marley Pots

Buddy Hollycarrside

Bill Witherwack

Ella Fitzgerald’s

KT Tunstall Hill

Elton John Street

Simply Red House

The Beautiful Southwick

Doxford Dre

Pete Town End

Dusty Springwell

The FenceHousemartins

Fatfield Slim

Mel Seaburn

Bruce Houghton-le-Springsteen

Seaham Gallagher