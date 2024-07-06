Sunderland Music City puns for you to 'enjoy', from The Beautiful Southwick to Bob Marley Pots
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sunderland Music City bid has been launched and, if successful, could be significant for Wearside and the whole North East.
The potential economic and cultural benefits of Music City status are huge.
So what better way to get behind the bid than with a load of dreadful music-related puns using local place names?
Actually there are lots of better ways, but we're going to do it anyway. Can you do better?
The answer to that question is almost certainly yes, so please send us your rubbish, sorry, razor sharp puns.
Anyway, with apologies in advance:
Bob Marley Pots
Buddy Hollycarrside
Bill Witherwack
Ella Fitzgerald’s
KT Tunstall Hill
Elton John Street
Simply Red House
The Beautiful Southwick
Doxford Dre
Pete Town End
Dusty Springwell
The FenceHousemartins
Fatfield Slim
Mel Seaburn
Bruce Houghton-le-Springsteen
Seaham Gallagher
Mahler Pots
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.