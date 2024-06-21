Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Wearside’s best-known and most respected musicians have taken up crucial roles in Sunderland's bid to become a Music City.

Marty Longstaff, left and Frankie Francis have been appointed Sunderland Music City Officers. They have considerable pedigree for their roles. | SE

Marty Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, alongside Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie and the Heartstrings, have been appointed Sunderland Music City Officers. Both are from the city and know the region’s music community very well.

A citywide partnership led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust wants Wearside to become a globally-recognised music hub - Sunderland Music City.

A successful bid could be significant for the city's economy. One of the first steps is the appointment of two music officers, announced at the official launch of the bid at The Fire Station on June 21; World Music Day.

Marty and Frankie are the main points of contact for the music community as Sunderland strives to become an internationally recognised Music City.

Marty’s leads Talent Development and Communities, while Frankie takes up Communications and External Engagement.

Marty will focus on talent development across all musical genres, working with citywide educational organisations, as well as national organisations and programmes to develop undiscovered and emerging talent on Wearside.

He will audit the scope and scale of the city's music education while creating a comprehensive Sunderland Music City directory and database of music education in the city to support talent.

Frankie will focus on spreading the word about Sunderland’s Music City ambitions, developing a series of events and building on an already growing musical programme in the city.

Marty, who has worked as a music teacher for 10 years, said: “We’re not as well connected as we could be and we want to ensure that all young people across the city are aware of the progression routes available to them to best help develop their careers in Sunderland.

The Sunderland Music City logo will become increasingly familiar. | SE

“We want to make sure that there are no barriers to young people developing their talent in the city; no matter what their background, culture or musical genre they’re working in.”

Frankie, who recently worked as a music broadcaster, said: “Our priority is to get the whole city behind Sunderland Music City. We want everyone in the city to know about our ambition to be a Music City; and to support it.”