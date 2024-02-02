Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fairport Convention are at The Fire Station on Thursday, February 29.

The Fire Station in Sunderland is to host a folk rock supergroup followed by an iconic band of the genre, both this month.

The Magpie Arc perform on Sunday, February 18, followed by the legendary Fairport Convention on Thursday, February 29.

The Magpie Arc brings together a group of established British folk artists who mix their song-writing styles and musicianship to bring the classic British folk rock sound right up to date.

The supergroup features talents of Martin Simpson, Nancy Kerr, Findlay Napier, Tom Wright and Alex Hunter.

With three songwriters, the band’s focus is on new material. But they also perform some great covers plus their own re-workings of traditional songs.

Eleven days later comes Fairport Convention. Formed in 1967, the band launched a whole new movement in British music with their song A Sailor’s Life in 1969, which for the first time combined a traditional British song with rock.

Since then the band has gone through several line-ups, but the passion for live performance has never changed.

The line-up for this year’s "Wintour" features key original members including Simon Nicol, Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders and Chris Leslie.

Wintour will present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new.

Fairport have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their 1969 album Liege & Lief "The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time". Over the years the band has released 29 albums.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station: “There’s some serious musicianship and folk- rock pedigree in the Magpie Arc and there’s a real buzz around their live performances.

“We just can’t wait to introduce them to a Sunderland audience.”

“Fairport Convention are more than just a band, they defined an era for music and are a national institution. Their longevity is down to their timeless songs, superb musicianship, an amazing back catalogue and the fact they so clearly still enjoy playing live.

The Fire Station, High Street West.

“We’re thrilled they’ll be playing here, and so excited for what will be a very, very special night.”

Fairport will be supported by Plumhall (Michelle Plum and Nick B Hall).