Festive 'Wassail' at Sunderland's Fire Station

The Fire Station is bringing more festivities to the city with Eliza Carthy & Jon Boden’s Wassail.
Before there was Christmas carolling, there was wassailing, where seasonal songs were exchanged for money, food and ale. In the countryside trees were blessed, while in the town's wassaillers went house to house with their songs and calls for Christmas treats.
Coming from the Anglo Saxon "waes hael", "wassail" is a toast wishing good health with a "be well".
On Thursday, December 21 Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden combine their considerable talents and reputations within the UK folk scene. For the first time they are touring as a duo for a nationwide wassail.
Presenting seasonal, traditional material on a stage decorated for the occasion, they take audiences back to some of the oldest songs in the English canon, telling Christmas tales, spreading good cheer and lighting up the darkest days of the year, ahead of Christmas Day itself.
Eliza has twice been nominated for the Mercury Prize and is the winner of many other musical honours over her 20-year career. She has performed with artists including, Paul Weller, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf and Bob Neuwirth.
Jon became lead singer of Bellowhead and has a successful career as a soloist and with Jon Boden & the Remnant Kings and Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings.
He has been a major name in English folk music for over twenty years with more BBC Folk Awards than any other artist.
He also has a long association and friendship with Eliza that has led naturally to the newly launched Wassail project.
Tickets are going fast and remaining tickets for the December 21 gig are from £22 from the Fire Station's website. The performance starts at 7.30pm with the doors opening 30 minutes beforehand.