Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Charles comes to The Fire Station on Friday, April 12.

The "ultimate funk and soul party" is coming to The Fire Station in Sunderland in April; hosted by a very familiar figure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Charles, an icon of the genre, brings his house party there on Friday, April 12 at 8pm, when he’ll be inviting the audience into his "living room" and "delving into his extensive record collection to play groove bangers and exclusive funk and soul cuts".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor and comedian is probably best known as Dave Lister in the sitcom Red Dwarf. He also played Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street and presented the gladiator-style gameshow Robot Wars.

His first TV appearances were as a performance poet, including on Saturday Live. His film work includes leading roles in British films Fated and Clubbing to Death.

However, his passion has always been music and he has hosted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC radio since 2002. He performs DJ sets at numerous clubs and festivals, nationally and internationally. He makes regular appearances on BBC Radio 6 Music.

In 2009, he formed the Fantasy Funk Band from leading UK musicians in the genre and has presented the band at festivals, including Glastonbury and the BBC's Proms in the Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will be a club style event with tickets sold unreserved, with a dancefloor on The Fire Station’s ground level area. Customers with access requirements should contact the box office.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “From the stages of Glastonbury to the airwaves of BBC6 Music, Craig has been firing up the UK’s funk and soul community with his infectious energy and unstoppable beats for more than 30 years.

“His house party will transform The Fire Station into his living room where he’ll invite us all into his world of rhythm and soul. Craig has a reputation for whipping up the dancefloor so it’ll be a party not to be forgotten.

“So folk can make a real night of it, Caribbean street food specialists The Calabash Tree will at The Fire Station from 6pm until 9pm on the 12th.

Craig Charles comes to The Fire Station on Friday, April 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we’re hoping people will come down, enjoy some amazing food, have a few drinks with us at The Fire Station and then enjoy a brilliant night with Craig Charles.”