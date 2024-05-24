Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘These are my people’

Bruce Springsteen and guitarist Steven Van Zandt turned the Sunderland rain into part of the experience. Picture by Calum Buchan.

Bruce Springsteen has spoken at a ceremony in his honour about his incredible show in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, May 22, with the E Street Band behind him, his Stadium of Light show went down a storm. Almost literally. Fans were already soaked when he hit the stage and it continued to pour with rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he managed to make the weather part of the show and tweaked the playlist to start with the amusingly ironic Hello Sunshine.

The crowd was in his thrall for the rest of the night; not least the young woman who went home with The Boss' harmonica.

The next night Springsteen, who also played Sunderland in 2012, was awarded Fellowship of the Ivors Academy at the Ivor Novello Awards in London.

The BBC reported: "His voice was hoarse and squeaky, after playing a rain-soaked, three-hour concert in Sunderland on Wednesday night. But he said he never considered cancelling the show."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springsteen said: "We came out last night, and I was like, 'What is this weather? Driving rain, wind roaring.

"But standing in front of me, in the rain, I realised; these are my people."

Part of his show involved inviting the audience to "Sing like it's not raining!" which they did.

He also at one point bellowed "Sunderland!" repeatedly into his microphone, to the delight of the Wearside crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the ceremony the next day he was subjected to an affectionate “roasting” from Paul McCartney.

McCartney said: "He's known as the American working man. But he admits he’s never worked a day in his life."

Imagining Springsteen in the Beatles, McCartney added: "When it comes to talent, he’d definitely be in the top five."

Springsteen saw the funny side and became only the 27th person to receive the fellowship, alongside Elton John, Kate Bush, Peter Maxwell Davies, Andrew Lloyd Webber - and Paul McCartney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Jersey rocker has already received an Oscar, a Tony and 20 Grammys.