Bach, Mahler, Coldplay and 70s disco at Durham Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge variety of musical treats is coming to Durham Cathedral.

A string of musical events has been announced for concert goers to enjoy at the North East's greatest landmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line up in the coming weeks is, to say the least, varied with a wide range of genres covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, February 24 at 7.30pm there's Lost in Music, recreating the magical 70s with a live band bringing songs from Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. Tickets from £25.

The Best of Hans Zimmer & Film Favourites Illuminated is on Thursday, February 29 and Friday March at 7.15pm and 9.30pm; a tribute to Zimmer and cinema's most iconic music with a live, illuminated chamber orchestra.

Filled with cinema's most iconic music, beautifully performed by a live chamber orchestra, including: E.T, Harry Potter, Interstellar plus many more. Tickets from £34.74.

Monday, March 4 at 7.30pm brings Durham University Chamber Choir's Awake, O North Wind; a diverse programme of music in English, Latin, German and Russian, in Alfred Schnittke’s style to the "dense choral tapestry" offered by the Finn Jaakko Mäntyjärvi, followed by music from contemporary British composer, John Barber. Tickets are from £11.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham University Palatinate Orchestra plays Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, Bernstein’s Candide Overture and Mazzoli’s Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £10.

Sim ‘Aienu Shalom: Dona Nobis Pacem is Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. Hear the theme of peace explored through Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Vaughan Williams’s cantata Dona Nobis Pacem and the world première of Oliver Tarney’s piece Canticle for Elizabeth. Tickets from £16.50.

Mahler's Symphony No.1 ‘Titan’ is Wednesday March 13, 7.30pm. Durham University Orchestral Society presents the Symphony Orchestra. Tickets from £13.50.

Coldplay by Candlelight is Thursday, March 14, 8pm; the music of Coldplay by candlelight. Famous songs performed by string quartet include: Fix You, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars and more. Tickets from £27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Turner by Candlelight is Thursday, March 21, 7.30pm. Tina's hits performed by Dixie Daye and her band by candlelight, performing hits including River Deep Mountain High and ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It. Tickets from £25.

Bach's St John Passion performed by Durham Cathedral Choir and Royal Northern Sinfonia is Tuesday March 26, 7pm. Conducted by Daniel Cook, Master of the Choristers and organist. Tickets from £16.