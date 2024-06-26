Music for a Summer's Evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fantastic opportunity to relax, have a drink and listen to beautiful singing by Musica Johannis in the wonderful setting of Sunderland Minster on a summer's evening.

Musica Johannis is an octet of male and female singers that performs in venues around the northeast. They have a large repertoire of songs and their summer programme consists of a wide variety of these - "Summertime", "Can't help lovin' that man of mine", "Loch Lomond", "It was a lover and his lass", "Diamonds are a girl's best friend", "The Battle of Jericho", and "Justorum animae" to name a few - something for everyone! *

The concert is on Friday 12th July at 7.30. Doors open at 6.50 to allow time to buy refreshments and look around the Minster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...