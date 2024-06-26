Music for a Summer's Evening
Musica Johannis is an octet of male and female singers that performs in venues around the northeast. They have a large repertoire of songs and their summer programme consists of a wide variety of these - "Summertime", "Can't help lovin' that man of mine", "Loch Lomond", "It was a lover and his lass", "Diamonds are a girl's best friend", "The Battle of Jericho", and "Justorum animae" to name a few - something for everyone! *
The concert is on Friday 12th July at 7.30. Doors open at 6.50 to allow time to buy refreshments and look around the Minster.
Tickets cost £6 each and are best obtained in advance by contacting Elaine at [email protected] , or by visiting the Minster weekdays between 10.00 and 12.00 to buy your tickets in person (cash and card payments accepted). Tickets will be available on the door. (* Programme may be altered.)
