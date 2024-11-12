Meet The Velveteen Rabbit this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A magical family show based on the 100 year old story is coming to Gosforth for Christmas. And children can feed the rabbits after the performance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, Gosforth Civic Theatre invites audiences of all ages to experience the enchanting story of The Velveteen Rabbit or How Toys Become Real, brought to life by Newcastle-based company balletLORENT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This timeless tale of love and transformation, adapted from the 1920s classic children’s story by Margery Williams, will grace the stage for a limited run of Christmas shows.

The Velveteen Rabbit follows a young boy who returns to his childhood home and reconnects with a beloved old toy—a honey-coloured, floppy-eared rabbit.

The Velveteen Rabbit at Gosforth Civic Theatre 20-22 December 2024

With its message about the power of love and what it means to be “real,” this festive production promises to delight families across Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choreographed by Liv Lorent and narrated by Ben Crompton (known for Game of Thrones, Nativity!, and Pramface), balletLORENT’s retelling combines dance, storytelling, and costume and set design by acclaimed designer Nasir Mazhar.

The 45-minute performance unfolds in a nursery setting full of nostalgic toys, where the Rabbit’s journey from a simple stuffed animal to a “real” creature is portrayed through captivating words, vibrant dance, and a score by Dr. Who composer Murray Gold.

The production is designed for young children and families, offering a relaxed and interactive atmosphere where little ones can sit close to the stage and even meet the characters afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Velveteen Rabbit at Gosforth Civic Theatre 20-22 December 2024

Liv Lorent, balletLORENT's artistic director, shares, “I chose to bring the century-old story of The Velveteen Rabbit to life because it resonates with both children and adults.

"With themes of acceptance and the beauty of imperfection, it feels more relevant than ever.”

The Velveteen Rabbit or How Toys Become Real Gosforth Civic Theatre

Friday 20 December, 2pm & 5pm

Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 December, 11am & 2pm

Box office: 0191 284 3700£14 adults, £12 children. Babes in arms under 12 months go free