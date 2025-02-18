Make magical memories with the kids at Metrocentre this February half term

Step into a world of imagination this half-term with The Metrognomes’ Dragon School, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Finding things to do with the kids during the holidays can be tough, especially when the weather isn’t great! Luckily, Metrocentre has a whole week of exciting activities to keep them entertained this February half-term.

From magical performances to thrilling adventures, immersive mini-golf, and blockbuster films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Metrognomes: Dragon School Show:

The Metrognomes are back and need your help training their dragons! With their magic wands at the ready, Herbert, Sherbet, Maggot, and Rusty are setting off on a fantastic adventure, and you're invited to take part.

You'll put your skills to the test in their Magical Beasts exam, come face-to-face with an enchanting dragon, and take part in a dragon egg ‘zooming.’ Prepare to be amazed by a real-life magic performance right in front of your eyes with their show this February at Metrocentre.

Dates: 24th February – 2nd March 2025

Show timings (no booking required):

Monday – Friday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pm

Saturday: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Sunday: 12pm, 2pm & 4pm

Location: Exhibition Square

Treetop Golf:

Enjoy free face-painting every day from 12pm-3pm at Treetop Golf Metrocentre this half-term and snap a pic of your face paint in the photo booth to be in the chance to win a £50 gift voucher!

Choose between two incredible courses: The Ancient Explorer, filled with cryptic carvings and stone serpents, or the Tropical Trail, where vibrant locals and jungle scenery awaits. Don’t forget to take on the Bonus 19th hole for a chance to win a free game on your next visit! No booking required.

Location: The Qube

Opening Times:Monday 24th – Wednesday 26th February: 9am - 9pm

Thursday 27th February - Saturday 1st March: 9am – 10pm

Sunday 2nd March: 9am - 9pm

Odeon Cinema:

Looking for a more laid-back way to entertain the kids? Head to ODEON for the latest family-friendly blockbusters, including Dog Man and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Enjoy their adult and child ticket deal, where adults pay kids' prices, making it an affordable outing for the whole family to enjoy. Book your tickets online for the best seats!Location: Upper Yellow Mall

Clip ‘n’ Climb:

Take on the ultimate challenge at Metrocentre’s Clip ‘n’ Climb! With colourful indoor climbing walls and the daring 9-metre vertical drop slide. This adrenaline-packed activity guarantees unforgettable family fun, perfect for all ages. Visit the Clip ‘n’ Climb website to secure your timeslot.

Location: Lower Yellow Mall

Opening Times: Monday – Thursday: 11am-7pm

Friday: 11am-8pmSaturday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 10am-7pm

Namco Funscape:

Get competitive with the whole family this half term at Namco Funscape. Whether you enjoy a game of bowling, try out their dodgems, or show the kids the classic arcade games from your childhood… Who will come out on top?

Location: Lower Yellow Mall

Opening Times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Sunday: 10am-11pm

Wednesday: 11am –7pm Saturday: 11am-11pm

With so many thrilling events and activities, Metrocentre is providing the family fun this February half term. Whether they love magic, climbing, mini-golf or movies, there's something to keep everyone entertained!

Plan your visit now and make some lasting memories at Metrocentre.