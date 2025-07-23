Maize Maze to open this week despite 'challenging weather conditions'

A gigantic Maize Maze has opened at a popular Durham farm attraction despite challenging growing conditions. A lack of rain for much of May and June did put the opening of the Maize Maze in doubt, but recent showers have helped the maize to flourish and the maze is now open at Adventure Valley for the sixth successive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The environmentally friendly attraction has opened for a sixth consecutive year, with the maize crop itself used as part of a ‘Corn Catapult’ attraction during Adventure Valley’s Fa-Boo-lous Halloween season. Once used by guests during the Halloween season, the maize is then fed to the farm park’s resident animals including pigs, goats and chickens.

“The Maize Maze is a real favourite for our guests and an important part of our Summerfest seasons. People come to try out the maze year after year. Once our guests have finished enjoying the maze at the end of our Halloween season we then feed all of the remaining crop and it’s foliage to our animals. It’s a real favourite for our poultry and aviary birds and the pigs can’t get enough of it,” said Adventure Valley owner, Janine Calzini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few weeks ago we were seeing so little rain that it was touch and go that we would be able to open it for our summer season. Thankfully, the crop is now looking as good as ever following recent downpours.”

The Maize Maze at Adventure Valley

The Maize Maze is open throughout the school holiday period.

Entrance to the Maize Maze is included in a standard admission ticket to Adventure Valley in Durham. Visitors to the park can also enjoy tractor rides through the valley, close animal encounters and whole host of play attractions and rides. Pre-booking is recommended via: adventurevalley.co.uk